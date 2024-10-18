Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Miami to talk about latest book: 'Art of Power'

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be in Miami Monday night to promote her new book about her years in public life, from legislation she helped enact to such traumatizing moments as the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol and the assault at her San Francisco home that left her husband with a fractured skull.

“An Evening With Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi,” is presented by the Adrienne Arsht Center, Books & Books Literary Foundation and Miami Book Fair, as part of the Miami Freedom Project. The event begins at 7 p.m. at the Ziff Ballet Opera House.

Every full-price ticket purchase includes a copy of the book, “The Art of Power.” The book was released in August and published by Simon & Schuster. Ticket information here.

“Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful woman in American political history, tells the story of her transformation from housewife to House Speaker — how she became a master legislator, a key partner to presidents and the most visible leader of the Trump resistance,” says the Miami Freedom Project in a statement about her appearance in Miami.

Said Pelosi in a statement: “People always ask me how I did what I did in the House. In ‘The Art of Power,’ I reveal how — and more importantly, why.”

Courtesy / Simon & Schuster According to Simon & Schuster, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offers a “personal account” of Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters rampaged through the Capitol as Congress voted to certify Joe Biden’s victory over Trump. She also recounts the night in 2022 when an intruder broke into the Pelosi home and assaulted her husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer. (Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time).

Pelosi, 84, was first elected to the House in 1987, rose to minority leader in 2003 and to speaker four years later, when the Democrats became the majority party. She served as speaker from 2007-2011, and again from 2019-2023, and was widely credited with helping to mobilize support for and pass such landmark bills as the Affordable Care Act and the Inflation Reduction Act.

She stepped away from any leadership positions after Republicans retook the majority in the 2022 elections, but she continues to represent California’s 11th district.

“Pelosi shares that horrifying day and the traumatic aftermath for her and her family,” the publisher’s announcement reads in part.

Pelosi’s previous book, “Know Your Power: A Message to America’s Daughters,” came out in 2008. In 2022, she was the subject of the HBO documentary “Pelosi in the House,” made by daughter Alexandra Pelosi.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.