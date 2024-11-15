Sara's barely moving; how will it impact Florida next week?

Tropical Storm Sara continues slowly, moving toward the west just north of Honduras. Sarah will continue to move barely through the day on Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday, it will start to take a more west-northwestern turn, traveling over the Yucatán Peninsula. Sara will make landfall in Belize early Sunday and travel over the southern mountains of this country. The southern region of Belize is mountainous, with the highest peak, Doyle’s Delight, reaching slightly over 3,600 feet.

The high terrain, other portions of Guatemala, and the Mexican state of Campeche will damage Sara’s structure. By the time it emerges over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, Sara should be, at the very most, a tropical depression. Parts of Belize, including a big chunk of the Peninsula and Guatemala and El Salvador, could receive between 10 and 15 inches of rain. These amounts of rain could trigger flash floods, landslides, and mudslides over the mountainous terrain.

Moisture wraps around! What’s after the Gulf of Mexico?

The timing is aligning in our favor. There is a trough that is currently moving over California. This upper low-pressure system will dig down deeper and more southward over northern Mexico early in the week. On the surface, a low-pressure system will develop (with the help of the upper-level low) over New Mexico. This low-pressure system will come with a strong cold front. It has enough strength to push Sara’s remnant fast toward the east, and it will also increase the wind shear and prevent Sara from redeveloping.

Timing of impacts to Florida.

The cold front will absorb Sara’s remnants. The moisture will quickly travel over and wrap around the Gulf of Mexico, arriving in Florida late Tuesday night. Much of Sara's moisture will affect the Florida panhandle from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. There will be torrential rains and perhaps even the possibility of some isolated severe storms. By Wednesday morning, storms will be affecting parts of North Florida, moving into Central Florida through the afternoon hours. Depending on how much sunshine these areas receive before the storms arrive, there could also be the risk for some severe storms to develop across north and central Florida. For South Florida, the chance for storms starts Wednesday afternoon into the evening. The front will exit the Florida keys very early on Thursday morning. Thursday will be a very windy day across much of the Peninsula. The wind will mainly come from the north, pushing lots of dry air and much cooler temperatures to the end of the week. Strong winds will persist through the end of the week and shift from the northwest by Friday night.

How much rainfall? Severe weather risk?

It is still early to pinpoint the exact amount and exact places across Florida. We need to wait until whatever’s left of Sara emerges over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. As of now, we are looking at higher grain to affect the Florida peninsula early next week. Remember that there could still be some isolated spots with high amounts across Central Florida that could reach around 4 inches.

Residents also need to monitor the severe weather risk for next week. With plenty of moisture in place and the big differences in temperatures, there could be storms that could produce gusty winds, and there could be the chance to have some storms that could produce isolated tornadoes. We will continue to monitor the situation and bring you updates Through the weekend and into the next work week.

—————————————————————————

Sara apenas se mueve, ¿cómo afectará a Florida la próxima semana?

La tormenta tropical Sara continúa moviéndose lentamente hacia el oeste, justo al norte de Honduras. Sarah continuará moviéndose apenas durante el día del sábado y el domingo. El domingo, comenzará a tomar un giro más oeste-noroeste, pasando por la península de Yucatán. Sara tocará tierra en Belice a primera hora del domingo y pasará por las montañas del sur de este país. La región sur de Belice es montañosa, con el pico más alto, Doyle’s Delight, que alcanza poco más de 3600 pies.

El terreno elevado, otras partes de Guatemala y el estado mexicano de Campeche dañarán mucho la estructura de Sara. Para cuando emerja sobre el suroeste del Golfo de México, Sara debería ser, como mucho, una depresión tropical. Partes de Belice, incluida una gran parte de la península, así como Guatemala y El Salvador, podrían recibir entre 10 y 15 pulgadas de lluvia. Estas cantidades de lluvia podrían provocar inundaciones repentinas, deslizamientos de tierra y aludes de lodo sobre el terreno montañoso.

¡La humedad envuelve! ¿Qué viene después del Golfo de México?

El tiempo se está alineando a nuestro favor. Hay una vaguada que se está moviendo actualmente sobre California. Este sistema de baja presión superior se hundirá más profundamente y más al sur sobre el norte de México a principios de la semana. En la superficie, se desarrollará un sistema de baja presión (con la ayuda de la baja de nivel superior) sobre Nuevo México. Este sistema de baja presión vendrá con un frente frío fuerte. Tiene suficiente fuerza para empujar el remanente de Sara rápidamente hacia el este, y también aumentará la cizalladura del viento y evitará que Sara se vuelva a desarrollar.

Momento de los impactos en Florida.

El frente frío absorberá los remanentes de Sara. La humedad viajará rápidamente y envolverá el Golfo de México, llegando a Florida a última hora del martes por la noche. Gran parte de la humedad de Sara afectará la franja norte de Florida desde el martes por la noche hasta el miércoles por la mañana. Habrá lluvias torrenciales y tal vez incluso la posibilidad de algunas tormentas severas aisladas. Para el miércoles por la mañana, las tormentas afectarán partes del norte de Florida, moviéndose hacia el centro de Florida durante las horas de la tarde. Dependiendo de la cantidad de sol que reciban estas áreas antes de que lleguen las tormentas, también podría haber riesgo de que se desarrollen algunas tormentas severas en el norte y centro de Florida. Para el sur de Florida, la posibilidad de tormentas comienza el miércoles por la tarde y se prolonga hasta la noche. El frente saldrá de los cayos de Florida muy temprano el jueves por la mañana. El jueves será un día muy ventoso en gran parte de la península. El viento vendrá principalmente del norte, empujando mucho aire seco y temperaturas mucho más frías hasta el final de la semana. Los fuertes vientos persistirán hasta el final de la semana y cambiarán del noroeste el viernes por la noche.

¿Cuánta lluvia? ¿Riesgo de tiempo severo?

Todavía es temprano para determinar la cantidad exacta y los lugares exactos en Florida. Necesitamos esperar hasta que lo que quede de Sara emerja sobre el suroeste del Golfo de México. A partir de ahora, estamos viendo un mayor grano que afectará a la península de Florida a principios de la próxima semana. Recuerde que todavía podría haber algunos puntos aislados con altas cantidades en el centro de Florida que podrían alcanzar alrededor de 4 pulgadas.

Los residentes también deben monitorear el riesgo de tiempo severo para la próxima semana. Con la gran cantidad de humedad y las grandes diferencias de temperatura, podrían producirse tormentas que produzcan ráfagas de viento y podría haber la posibilidad de que se produzcan algunas tormentas que produzcan tornados aislados. Seguiremos monitoreando la situación y les brindaremos actualizaciones durante el fin de semana y la próxima semana laboral.

