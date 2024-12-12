Former Broward County School Board member, Robert Parks, dies

A long-time former Broward School Member has died.



Robert Parks was one of Broward County Public Schools’ longest-serving board members. He spent nearly 25 years in office, from 1986 to his retirement in 2010.



He also taught psychology and history to high schoolers for 17 years. According to his obituary, Parks is credited with spearheading the reopening of Pompano Beach High School as an international affairs and technology magnet campus.



Parks, who was 79, died Nov. 29 following a brief illness. He’s survived by his wife, Linda.

