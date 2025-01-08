Bright Lit Place Gallery: Hear the stories behind the images

When the U.S. government and state of Florida unveiled a new plan to save the Everglades in 2000, the sprawling blueprint to restore the wetlands became the largest hydrological restoration effort in the nation's history.

Two decades later, only one project is complete, and the Everglades is still dying. Bright Lit Place heads into the swamp to meet its first inhabitants, the scientists who study it and the warring sides struggling to find a way out of the muck.

See WLRN's Bright Lit Place podcast in a different light, through the photography by Patrick Farrell who captured profound images throughout the making of the project.

Patrick Farrell

Dr. Evelyn Gaiser Listen • 3:32

Patrick Farrell

Miccosukee Elder Michael Frank visits his family’s Tree Island called High Land Listen • 1:47

Patrick Farrell for WLRN News

Worker Jean Tidane Listen • 3:42

Patrick Farrell

Birder Steve Buczynski heads out on his paddleboard in Clewiston toward Lake Okeechobee Listen • 2:30

Patrick Farrell

Marcel Bozas monitors wildlife conditions for the Miccosukee Tribe Listen • 2:50

Patrick Farrell fo WLRN News

Miccosukee Elder Michael Frank grew up in the Everglades Listen • 2:11

Patrick Farrell

Rene Pratt runs her family’s store, Harold P. Curtis Honey Co. in LaBelle Listen • 3:34

Patrick Farrell

SFWMD Senior Scientist Tadese Adeagbo Listen • 5:06

Patrick Farrell

Florida Keys Fishing Captain Tim Klein Listen • 4:01