Bright Lit Place Gallery: Hear the stories behind the images
When the U.S. government and state of Florida unveiled a new plan to save the Everglades in 2000, the sprawling blueprint to restore the wetlands became the largest hydrological restoration effort in the nation's history.
Two decades later, only one project is complete, and the Everglades is still dying. Bright Lit Place heads into the swamp to meet its first inhabitants, the scientists who study it and the warring sides struggling to find a way out of the muck.
You can listen to the podcast series here.
See WLRN's Bright Lit Place podcast in a different light, through the photography by Patrick Farrell who captured profound images throughout the making of the project.
Click on the audio below each photograph to listen to a soundbite from WLRN’s Bright Lite Place describing what’s happening.
