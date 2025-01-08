© 2025 WLRN
Bright Lit Place Gallery event.

Bright Lit Place Gallery: Hear the stories behind the images

WLRN Public Media
Published January 8, 2025 at 12:09 PM EST

When the U.S. government and state of Florida unveiled a new plan to save the Everglades in 2000, the sprawling blueprint to restore the wetlands became the largest hydrological restoration effort in the nation's history.

Two decades later, only one project is complete, and the Everglades is still dying. Bright Lit Place heads into the swamp to meet its first inhabitants, the scientists who study it and the warring sides struggling to find a way out of the muck.

You can listen to the podcast series here.

See WLRN's Bright Lit Place podcast in a different light, through the photography by Patrick Farrell who captured profound images throughout the making of the project.

Click on the audio below each photograph to listen to a soundbite from WLRN’s Bright Lite Place describing what’s happening.

Everglades National Park: Dr. Evelyn Gaiser the George M. Barley, Jr. Endowed Scholars Chair at Florida International University talks about her research as she heads out to a research area in a mangrove forest off of Shark River in Everglades National Park with Lab Manager Rafael Traveiso.
Patrick Farrell
Dr. Evelyn Gaiser

Miccosukee Elder Michael Frank visits his family's Tree Island where he spent part of his youth.
Patrick Farrell
Miccosukee Elder Michael Frank visits his family’s Tree Island called High Land

South Bay, Florida: Worker Jean Tidane (foreground) wades in the water while planting Bulrush for the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) in Stormwater Treatment Area 1 West as part of a vegetation management program.
Patrick Farrell for WLRN News
Worker Jean Tidane

Clewiston, Florida: Birder Steve Buczynski heads out on his paddleboard from the Public Access Boat Ramp in Clewiston toward Lake Okeechobee to get a look at some of the early morning bird activity.
Patrick Farrell
Birder Steve Buczynski heads out on his paddleboard in Clewiston toward Lake Okeechobee

Marcel's airboat
Patrick Farrell
Marcel Bozas monitors wildlife conditions for the Miccosukee Tribe

Miccosukee Elder Michael Frank visits his family's Tree Island where he spent part of his youth.
Patrick Farrell fo WLRN News
Miccosukee Elder Michael Frank grew up in the Everglades

LaBelle, Florida: Rene Pratt runs her family's store, Harold P. Curtis Honey Co. in LaBelle, Florida near the Caloosahatchee Canal as it flows southwest from Lake Okeechobee. Harold P. Curtis Honey Co. was established in 1954.
Patrick Farrell
Rene Pratt runs her family’s store, Harold P. Curtis Honey Co. in LaBelle

South Bay, Florida: South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) Senior Scientist Tadese Adeagbo leans down out of the airboat to illustrate some of the water resistant vegetation characteristics in Stormwater Treatment Area 1 West.
Patrick Farrell
SFWMD Senior Scientist Tadese Adeagbo

Islamorada, Florida: Florida Keys Fishing Captain Tim Klein directs a fly fishing client to fish off of Islamorada as the sun rises over Florida Bay. A 30-year plan to restore the Everglades impacts millions of people who live, work and play in South Florida, from fishing captains and others who make their living on the water to birders and recreationists to scientists, Miccosukees and environmentalists who have invested professional and personal lives in the world's largest environmental restoration project.
Patrick Farrell
Florida Keys Fishing Captain Tim Klein

