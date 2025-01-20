Former presidents and Supreme Court justices take stage at inauguration

A number of former U.S. presidents and former first ladies, as well as members of the Supreme Court, are attending President-elect Trump's second inauguration today.

Sitting in the front row on stage at the Capitol rotunda is former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of state Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush. Former President Barack Obama is also at the event, however his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama is not in attendance.

Michelle Obama also recently missed former President Jimmy Carter's funeral, which was another event attended by all of the living former U.S. presidents.

Obama is not the only spouse missing at today's events. Karen Pence, wife of former Vice President Mike Pence, is also reportedly missing the inauguration.

Also seated prominently at the event are the Supreme Court Justices: Chief Justice John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

