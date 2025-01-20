Marco Rubio confirmed as Secretary of State

The Senate voted 99-0 to confirm Sen. Marco Rubio as Secretary of State.

Rubio becomes President Trump's first cabinet pick to be confirmed by the Senate.

Senators are expected to vote later this week on other nominees, though the exact schedule is not yet determined.

The vote can be considered unanimous, the whole of the Senate is currently 99, the seat vacated by Vice President J.D. Vance has not been officially filled.

Following the vote, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., submitted Rubio's resignation from the Senate into the official record.

