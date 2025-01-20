Where are the Bidens going now? West

The former president and first lady headed from the Capitol to Joint Base Andrews for a brief sendoff ceremony.

Now they are leaving Washington — at least for the time being. The White House said Monday the Bidens are headed to Santa Ynez, Calif.

The township is located in Santa Barbara County and known for its wineries. The Bidens have visited before, staying at a private residence for vacation in August 2024.

The area has served as a retreat for more than one president: Ronald Reagan purchased a ranch there near the end of his second term as California governor, and vacationed there frequently during his administration.

