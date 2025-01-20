Where do Trump's cabinet picks stand? A look at past and upcoming hearings

Many of Trump's Cabinet picks began the confirmation process in the days ahead of his inauguration, meeting with lawmakers and taking questions in front of Senate committees.

Click on the links to catch up on their bios and hearings:

The Senate is expected to continue working through the confirmation process on Inauguration Day. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is set to convene at 3:15 p.m. EST to consider Marco Rubio's nomination as secretary of state.

More hearings are scheduled for this week, including for Doug Collins, who is nominated to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, Brooke Rollins for the Agriculture Department and Elise Stefanik for U.N. Ambassador.

Plenty of other nominees are still awaiting hearing dates, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Health and Human Services), Tulsi Gabbard (Office of the Director of National Intelligence), Elise Stefanik (U.N. ambassador) and Kash Patel (FBI Director). Learn more about them here.

