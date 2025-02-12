Southeastern Grocers regains ownership of Winn-Dixie stores from Aldi

After what seemed like the possible extinction of the Winn-Dixie brand, the iconic grocery store chain will live to fight another day.

Nearly a year ago, the German grocery chain Aldi bought the parent company of Winn-Dixie, Southeastern Grocers.



But now, Southeastern Grocers has acquired many of its Winn-Dixie stores back from Aldi.



A group of private investors led by the current Winn-Dixie chief recently announced they were going to regain ownership of about 170 grocery and liquor stores across five states, including Alabama, Georgia and Florida.



But there still won't be many Winn-Dixie stores left, since Aldi is sticking to its plan of converting more than 200 locations into its own store format by 2027.



Southeastern Grocers hasn't announced which stores will remain under the Winn-Dixie banner.

