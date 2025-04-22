© 2025 WLRN
Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office launches new non-emergency phone number

WLRN Public Media | By Ammy Sanchez
Published April 22, 2025 at 5:21 PM EDT

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office has launched a new non-emergency phone number.

Residents should use the number for issues like noise complaints, minor traffic accidents or general inquiries.

The Sheriff's Office hopes this will help streamline public access to non-urgent law enforcement services and improve communication.

The number is 3-0-5-SHERIFF — or 305-743-7433.

For all emergencies, people should still call 911.

Ammy Sanchez
Ammy Sanchez is the Morning Edition producer for WLRN. She graduated with her bachelor's degree in communications from the Honors College at Florida International University.
