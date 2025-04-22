Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office launches new non-emergency phone number

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office has launched a new non-emergency phone number.

Residents should use the number for issues like noise complaints, minor traffic accidents or general inquiries.

The Sheriff's Office hopes this will help streamline public access to non-urgent law enforcement services and improve communication.

The number is 3-0-5-SHERIFF — or 305-743-7433.

For all emergencies, people should still call 911.

