Florida's warm-up before some rain, cooldown

A welcome change in the weather pattern is coming to Florida, but first we will have to endure a warmer-than-average weekend, with afternoon temperatures about 10 degrees above average as south-southwesterly winds take over much of the state.

A cold front is coming to Florida!

There will be sharp differences in temperatures over relatively short distances. Don´t get caught off guard.

Winds also pick up, which could make the temperatures feel cooler early next week. pic.twitter.com/3zonlFtRI6 — Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) (@FloridaStorms) January 9, 2026

A cold front is forecast to start making its way over the Panhandle and move from west to east. It will bring rain on Saturday evening across cities such as Pensacola, Panama City, and Tallahassee. These will be some light to moderate showers. But as the front continues its trajectory toward and over the Peninsula, the rain line will become fainter, and there will be a lower chance of showers impacting Central Florida on Sunday. For South Florida, the chance for a very isolated shower will arrive early Monday morning, between midnight and 6 a.m., so those who do get the rain will likely miss it. By afternoon, the front will slow and begin to retreat. This is when parts of Miami-Dade, the upper Keys, and coastal Broward could have a few showers. The front will retract on Tuesday, likely increasing the chance of showers as moisture moves back north across parts of South Florida and Central Florida. Cooler mornings will last too long, but at least the afternoons will remain closer to average for this time of year.

A cold front will push through Florida this weekend. Some will enjoy cold temperatures for longer than others.

How about the cooldown? How cold will it get for how long?

Cooler weather will last longer across the Panhandle, with temperatures expected to fall into the 30s for at least 2 nights.

Cold air will begin to move in on Saturday night and continue into Sunday morning across the western portion of the Panhandle. There will be a sharp contrast between Pensacola, where Sunday morning will be in the mid to upper 40s, and Jacksonville, still in the low 60s. The cold front will be moving along I-10 by this time. Winds will increase after the front passes, with strong gusts on Sunday afternoon and evening across the Panhandle and North Florida. Skies will be clearing, allowing temperatures to quickly fall into the 30s by Monday morning. The coldest night will likely be between Monday and Tuesday morning. Pensacola thorugh Tallahassee will experience low temperatures between 36 and 39. Jacksonville will be in the low 40s.

1 of 6 — Snip20260109_6.png 2 of 6 — Snip20260109_7.png 3 of 6 — Snip20260109_8.png 4 of 6 — Snip20260109_10.png 5 of 6 — Snip20260109_9.png 6 of 6 — Snip20260109_11.png

In Central Florida, between Tampa and Orlando, temperatures will drop quickly on Sunday afternoon and evening. There could be a few spotty showers moving through, but the cooler air will filter in. By Monday morning, lows will be between the upper 40s and low 50s. By this time, cold air will likely be over much of Florida, except in the immediate southeast, where lows will still be in the low 70s. Monday afternoon will be in the low 70s across Southwest and Southeast Florida, in the mid-60s across Central Florida, and in the mid-50s across the Panhandle.

Keep in mind temperatures will moderate quickly, especially the lows across South Florida, as the front retracts, with increasing clouds and a chance of a few scattered showers. The afternoons will remain fresh across the Peninsula area in the 70s, while the Panhandle will enjoy cold mornings and cooler afternoons in the low 60s all week.

Another front could arrive late next week. We will monitor it and provide updates as the weather pattern evolves.