NBC News: Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez pledges 'free and fair' elections but no future date

In an exclusive sit-down with NBC News’ Kristen Welker from Caracas, Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez committed to holding "free and fair" elections while signaling a potential thaw in relations with the United States.

During a wide-ranging interview Thursday, Rodríguez said any timeline for such a vote depends on internal political dialogue and the removal of international pressures.

When pressed by Welker on whether she would commit to holding democratic elections, Rodríguez was unequivocal.

"Absolutely, yes," she said speaking through a translator with Welker. "Elections are contemplated in the constitution."

READ MORE: US Energy Secretary Chris Wright visits Venezuela to assess oil industry overhaul

But Rodríguez said that true elections cannot happen while the country faces external economic and media pressure.

To have just elections, said Rodríguez, Venezuela must be "free from sanctions" and "not undermined by international bullying and harassment by the international press."

Rodríguez remained non-committal on a timeline for elections, saying that Venezuela has held over 30 elections in recent history.

Maduro declared victory in July 2024 in what international observers described Edmundo as a fraudulent election. The country’s opposition candidate, González, received about 70% of the vote.

"The time frame for the elections will be marked and decided by the political dialogue in this country," she said.

In talking about opposition leader María Corina Machado, Rodríguez said she would face legal or political scrutiny upon any return.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado smiles on Pennsylvania Avenue as she leaves the White House after meeting with President Donald Trump Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Washington.

"She will have to answer to Venezuela why she called upon a military intervention, why she called upon sanctions to Venezuela," Rodríguez said.

Machado is widely expected to eventually become Venezuela's president following Maduro's ouster.

Despite the U.S. government’s historical refusal to recognize Maduro as the legitimate leader, Rodríguez expressed optimism about working with the Trump administration.

Rodríguez said an invitation to visit the U.S. is in the works.

"I can say that I have been invited to the States, and that we're contemplating coming there once we've established cooperation," she told Welker.

Rodríguez was sworn into her new role after the brazen Jan. 3 seizure of then-President Maduro in a U.S. military attack in Caracas. She proposed the overhaul of the country’s energy law after Trump said his administration would take control of Venezuela’s oil exports and revitalize the ailing industry by luring foreign investment.

Throughout the interview, Rodríguez staunchly defended Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores, against any criminal allegations.

Maduro and his wife are awaiting trial in a Brooklyn, New York jail on charges that they worked with drug cartels to facilitate the shipment of thousands of tons of cocaine into the U.S over a 25-year period.

"I can tell you that President Nicolás Maduro is the legitimate president," she said. "I will tell you this as the lawyer that I am. They are both... innocent."