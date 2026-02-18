Murrows Entry: Selections from Tim Padgett's 2025 Immigration Coverage

WLRN News presents a highlights package of our 2025 immigration coverage, documenting the seismic shift in American immigration policy and its profound impact on the South Florida community. Through "The Human Cost of a New Immigration Era," Americas Editor Tim Padgett went beyond the headlines of federal mandates to uncover the granular, often harrowing reality of life for those caught in a rapidly expanding enforcement net.

South Florida serves as the epicenter for these policy changes, housing some of the largest Venezuelan, Haitian, and Central American populations in the country. This collection of coverage began in March by exposing the breakdown of due process, where a simple tattoo was used to justify the summary deportation of someone to a high-security prison in El Salvador. As the year progressed, Padgett's reporting for WLRN News tracked the evolution of this crackdown—from the "traps" set within federal immigration offices to the reports of mistreatment at 'Alligator Alcatraz,' a detention facility in the Everglades where WLRN investigated allegations of abuse and neglect.

In this entry you can listen to the audio from the following six reports by WLRN Americas Editor Tim Padgett, originally published March through August 2025: