A Century in The Sun: Henry Flagler & The Making of Modern Florida

About the documentary

A Century in the Sun is the story of how Standard Oil magnate Henry Flagler comes to Florida in the late 1800s, builds a railroad and hotel empire on the last American frontier, and launches a population boom that lasts a hundred years.

The film traces Flagler’s impact on Florida through the 20th century, as it becomes the fastest - growing state in the U.S. and reveals the consequences -- both intended and unintended -- of Flagler’s stunning success in launching the boom that drove Florida’s economy, until it was stopped in its tracks by the Great Recession.

