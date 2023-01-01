All In The Same Boat: Stories of Breast Cancer Survivors

About the documentary

This inspiring half-hour television program about a dragon boat team whose members are all breast cancer survivors, and how that “twist” in their lives prompted them to embark on a journey “all in the same boat”. Save Our Sisters (SOS) is the only breast cancer survivors’ dragon boat racing team in Miami and consists of an extraordinary team of women, from diverse backgrounds and ages. The inspirational story begins as the team trains for their biggest dragon boat race yet, The Breast Cancer Survivor World Cup Championship in April 2009. The stories of courage, hope and friendship will unfold as the team prepares for this challenge and their message is clear, it’s not just a race to the finish line, it’s a race against breast cancer.