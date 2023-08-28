Establishment opponents move to block Guatemala's anti-corruption president-elect

Even though an anti-corruption candidate won Guatemala’s presidential election last week in a landslide, his establishment opponents started moving on Monday to block his victory. Still, Guatemala experts don’t think their effort will have much success.

Bernardo Arévalo trounced first-round winner Sandra Torres in Guatemala’s Aug. 20 runoff election with 58% of the vote to her 37%. Now, Torres and much of the conservative ruling establishment that backed her is charging vote fraud.

The country’s corrupt political establishment — known as El Pacto de Corruptos, or 'The Pact of the Corrupt' — failed to keep Arévalo out of the runoff in the first place, though it certainly tried to disqualify him and his left-center party after he took second place in the first round in June. That indicates the elite’s anti-democratic grip on Guatemala may be slipping, says Will Freeman, a Latin American fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.

“When everyone assumed this would be an unfree and unfair election, we saw enough of the establishment fragment to prevent that from happening,” Freeman said.

“The business community in particular did not want to see it happen. Unless the establishment was all acting together, it was very hard to block the electoral process. So I think it’s too soon to say that [Arévalo’s victory] is doomed.”

Also on Monday, though, the establishment did send another chill through Guatemala.

Attorney General Consuelo Porras — whom the U.S. has sanctioned for corruption — had police arrest an attorney involved in anti-corruption efforts, Claudia Gonzalez, and search the home of the parents of another, Juan Francisco Sandoval, who is currently in exile.

Because Porras is in office until 2026, Freeman says she is most likely sending Arévalo a warning.

“This to me looks like Consuelo Porras trying to send a message to Arévalo that you have to negotiate with me,” Freeman said, “and that I’ll act in ways that are dubiously legal to defend myself and my interests.”

Another reason many Guatemala democracy watchdogs are nervous about the establishment’s chances of derailing an Arévalo presidency: he isn’t scheduled to be inaugurated until January 14.

And even if he makes it, Freeman points out, the establishment-controlled Congress and judiciary are poised to put up myriad bureaucratic and financial roadblocks for his administration.