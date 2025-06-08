South Florida lawmakers condemn shooting of Colombia Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay

South Florida congressional members condemned the violent attack of a prominent Colombian politician, Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, who shot and wounded Saturday at a campaign rally in Bogota.

The brazen attack of the conservative presidential candidate was captured on video and shook a country that decades ago often faced kidnappings and killings of politicians and high-profile people.

Uribe Turbay, 39, remains in serious condition Sunday after surgery and doctors say he is going through “critical hours.”

The senator announced his presidential bid in early March. Colombia will hold a presidential election on May 31, 2026, marking the end of President Gustavo Petro's term. Petro, the country’s first leftist leader, is not eligible for reelection.

Uribe Turbay comes from a well-known political family. His grandfather was president of Colombia.

Uribe Turbay entered politics early, being elected to Bogota’s City Council at age 25 in 2012. In 2016, he was appointed the city’s secretary of government.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued the following statement:

"The United States condemns in the strongest possible terms the attempted assassination of Senator Miguel Uribe," he said. "This is a direct threat to democracy and the result of the violent leftist rhetoric coming from the highest levels of the Colombian government.

"Having seen firsthand Colombia’s progress over the past few decades to consolidate security and democracy, it can’t afford to go back to dark days of political violence.

"President Petro needs to dial back the inflammatory rhetoric and protect Colombian officials."

Here are the statements issued by South Florida lawmakers:

U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar, R-Miami

“I’m horrified by the attack against Colombia’s presidential candidate Miguel Uribe. I had the pleasure of welcoming him into my office, and to see him attacked is truly heartbreaking,” Salazar posted on X.

“This violent and despicable act is nothing less than a direct assault on democracy and on the right of Colombians to choose their own future.”

“I stand in full solidarity with Miguel, his loved ones, and all those in Colombia who refuse to be silenced by fear,” she added. “Political violence is the weapon of cowards. It must be confronted with an unwavering defense of democratic values.”

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Weston

“I join all Colombians in condemning the attempted assassination of Miguel Uribe Turbay and expressing hope for his recovery,” Wasserman Schultz posted on X. “This cowardly attack evokes the worst days of the Colombian conflict, and those responsible must be held accountable.”

“The friendship between the United States and Colombia is based on our shared values of democracy and peace, and Colombians must place faith in these values, especially in times of fear: no one will be safer if violence and retaliation become normalized.”

U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Miami

“The cowardly attack against Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay is a direct result of President [Gustavo] Petro’s utter failure to provide security and uphold law and order in Colombia,” wrote Gimenez on X. “Violence against political opponents cannot be tolerated. The Colombian people deserve better,” he said.

U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, R-Miami

“This is an attack on democracy and those who did this must be held accountable,” he posted on X.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.



