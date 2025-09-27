Trump administration weighs military strikes inside Venezuela within 'weeks', NBC News reports

U.S. military officials are reportedly developing plans for potential strikes against drug traffickers within Venezuela's borders, a move that could begin "in a matter of weeks," NBC News reported late Friday.

Four sources — two U.S. officials familiar with the planning and two others familiar with the discussions — told NBC News that the Trump administration is considering options that primarily focus on drone strikes targeting the members and leadership of drug trafficking groups, as well as drug labs.

Striking inside Venezuela would mark a significant escalation in the administration’s military campaign against alleged drug targets and its stance toward Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s government.

The sources confirmed that President Trump has not yet approved the potential strikes. Two of them, along with an additional official familiar with the discussions, indicated that the recent U.S. military escalation is partly a reaction to the administration's view that Maduro is not doing enough to stop the flow of illegal drugs out of his country.

The administration has already taken recent military action.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump said that the U.S. military had struck at least three boats allegedly carrying narco-traffickers and drugs that could threaten Americans. While the administration has not provided evidence of drugs on all vessels, a U.S. Embassy official and an official in the Dominican Republic confirmed that drugs were found in the water after one of the strikes.

Weakening Maduro's grip on power?

Some officials within the Trump administration are reportedly disappointed that the recent military actions have not weakened Maduro's grip on power or prompted any significant response, according to an official familiar with the discussions. The White House is also facing more pushback on the drug boat strikes than anticipated, prompting careful consideration of next steps.

The potential for U.S. strikes is not a surprise to those familiar with the administration's thinking, especially given the recent large-scale military deployment to the region, reports NBC News. The U.S. recently deployed at least eight ships with more than 4,000 personnel and F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico.

One source familiar with the administration’s thinking noted, “You don’t move that many resources down there without looking at all options.” Another source familiar with the discussions pointed out the practical limits of the deployment, saying, “You can’t keep that kind of firepower in the Caribbean forever.”

Asked for comment on the story, the White House referred NBC News to an earlier statement from the president: “We’ll see what happens. Venezuela is sending us their gang members, their drug dealers and drugs. It’s not acceptable.” The Pentagon declined to comment.

A senior administration official told NBC News that the president is “prepared to use every element of American power to stop drugs from flooding into our country and to bring those responsible to justice.”

Meanwhile, Venezuelan political analyst Anibal Sanchez Ismayel told NBC News that “an attack on Venezuelan soil would have consequences from diplomatic protests to an increase in political persecutions of those they classify as collaborators, to further uniting the population with the need to defend sovereignty reaffirmed.”

NBC News reported that Maduro's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Maduro has previously denied any role in drug trafficking and repeatedly alleged that the U.S. is trying to force him from power.

Trump administration goals

NBC News previously reported that the goal, according to a source familiar with the administration’s thinking, is to pressure Maduro into making hasty decisions that could ultimately lead to his ousting without American boots on the ground.

The administration has been using Middle Eastern leaders as intermediaries for discussions with Venezuela, with Maduro speaking to them about concessions he would be willing to make to remain in power, a senior administration official told NBC News.

