Last call for a glimpse of "Political Circus 2024" at Florida Atlantic

Elections often attract an almost cult-like following, and multiple forms of merchandise appear for each candidate, like hot seasonal items going fast. This year’s newest batch of memes and merch were particularly eye-popping, and it’s worth a trip to FAU to take them in before they’re gone – at least until 2028.

At Florida Atlantic University’s Schmidt Center Gallery, on the Boca Raton campus, an art exhibit entitled “Political Circus 2024” opened on Oct. 5 and is closing on Nov. 23. The exhibit, which is free to the public, allows visitors to survey a diverse collection of campaign merch, election-related artwork and pop culture items, ranging from the colorful to the callous and caustic. The exhibit gives great insight into presidential elections and the campaign culture surrounding them.

Upon entering the Schmidt Center Gallery, visitors are greeted by a giant inflated bald eagle with anthropomorphized features. Adorning the walls are various exhibit pieces highlighting election-related content, including flags, T-shirts, sculptures and buttons. Dr. Jane Caputi, Professor of Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies at FAU, co-curated the gallery with Lisa Rockford, an independent curator, artist, and educator.

Each corner of the gallery is unique, from small dolls of politicians to old voting machines, simulating the experience of using a small metal case to vote. Relics from previous elections provide interesting historical context for the present.

Dr. Caputi has a few favorite pieces, she said in an interview. One came from a small-town bar in Georgia that depicted President Barack Obama as Curious George.

“The man disputed any charge that the shirt was racist, even though it used perhaps the most basic racist slur – that Black people are not fully human,” said Caputi. “In novelty stores was the Hillary Clinton ‘Nutcracker.’”

Dr. Caputi started collecting memorabilia from elections in 2008 and subsequently amassed more contemporary keepsakes throughout the years. The Political Circus exhibit at FAU has held previous iterations from 2016, 2020, and 2024.

As in any exhibit, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Much of what can be found in this exhibit is open to interpretation. “I wanted to have the most representative items, as well as the most politically and emotionally charged ones,” said Caputi. “I always sought out the items that featured in news stories about the campaign.”

Flags with images of former presidents edited to make them look super-strong deck the high ceilings of the art exhibit, while smaller collages of various political tidbits highlight the lower walls. Categories of the display included sub-titles such as "The Divided State of America" and "Cults of Personality.”

Previous exhibits in past election years have received warm receptions from visitors. This year, two panel discussions were held, and visitors were asked to leave their comments. “Most of the comments praise the show as providing an interesting look at contemporary culture and appreciating the range of viewpoints,” said Caputi.

Given the warm reception for the exhibit in the greater Boca community, it's safe to assume that – democracy notwithstanding – “Political Circus” will be back again in four years.