Tampa law enforcement on high alert for Gasparilla following New Orleans New Year's attack

If you're planning to attend some Gasparilla events in Tampa this month, be on the lookout for anything suspicious.

Law enforcement throughout the greater Tampa Bay region want people on high alert following the recent attack in New Orleans this past New Years.

The man who killed 14 in the New Orleans attack also visited Tampa a couple months prior, but law enforcement say they're not exactly sure why as of yet.

“As we have seen with the tragic event that occurred in New Orleans this year, we are approaching these events, if possible, with more vigilance than we have done in the years past,” said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor at a Tuesday afternoon media conference.

“And we don't just meet and go over after-action reports. We exercise approaches and scenarios to these events as well.”

The message that Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw is sending: Police will be all over upcoming events, but they can only monitor so much.

"We will be monitoring from there our real-time crime center from the air and even on boat,” Bercaw said. “However, we also rely on our community. If you see something suspicious, report it to us, so we can do something."

Law enforcement officials also wanted to stress that the Gasparilla Kid Parade is alcohol-free, as they’re trying to keep it as family-friendly as possible.

And if you’re bringing a child to the event, they say to take a picture of them and what they’re wearing, so if they get lost, you have an up-to-date picture on hand for law enforcement.

Attendees of the events can also get minute-to-minute alerts by texting the word "Gasparilla" to the number 888-777.

The City of Tampa’s website will also have information on transportation needs, like parade routes, parking, wet zones, and additional public transit options.

Sky Lebron / WUSF And officials are informing boaters that plan to participate in the parade to use the Sparkman Channel to get close to the Garrison Channel and into downtown Tampa, if they’re under 60 feet.

City officials and law enforcement also suggest keeping track of where exactly you parked your car, since the chaos of getting back to it might be a bit more complicated than when you left it.

Tampa Fire Rescue is reiterating that if you plan to hold a party that serves alcohol near the parade, or putting up fencing to eliminate egress, you have to have a permit, and you can get one from the Fire Marshal’s office.

