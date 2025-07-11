Miami leaders will decide whether to sell Olympia Theater in upcoming meeting

One of Miami’s most treasured cultural landmarks might soon be up for sale.

The City of Miami is considering selling the historic Olympia theater to Sports Leadership and Management, or SLAM, a charter school founded by Grammy-winning international performer Pitbull.

City Manager Art Noriega said repairs on the nearly century-old building would cost $40 million, a sum the city is not willing to put down.

Noriega said the city was approached with the offer and the agreement was swiftly placed on the agenda during a recent city commission meeting to get a deal done before the school year begins in August. The proposal would convey the property to SLAM so the charter school owners could renovate the theater and turn it into a public educational facility.

Members of the community have expressed that they felt rushed into this agreement, with little time to consider the consequences of the city giving up a historic cultural property.

The community organization "Save the Olympia" is rallying the public ahead of a potential vote on the issue next Wednesday. The group will protest in front of the theater the same day at 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Repair and re-opening still far away for historic Olympia Theater in Miami

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.