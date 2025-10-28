Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show touts $1.8 billion of economic impact

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is kicking off its 66th year and runs from Oct 29- Nov 2.

The show will have around three million square feet of exhibit space across seven locations, the Bahia Mar Yachting Center, Las Olas Marina, Hall of Fame Marina, Superyacht Village at Pier 66 South, Pier 66 Marina, the Broward County Convention Center and the 17th Street Yacht Basin. All of the sites are connected by water taxis and ground transportation options.

The world’s largest in-water boat show is a huge boost for the local economy. This year, organizers expect around 100,000 visitors, half of them from out of state. Hotels, restaurants and retail shops all expect a big bump in revenue, adding up to nearly $1.8 billion in economic impact.

A special parking rate of $30 will be in place at the North Beach Parking Lot, Las Olas Garage and for on-street parking from Vistamar Street to Las Olas Boulevard for the duration of the boat show.

Tickets are available on the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show’s website .

