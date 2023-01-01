Conquering The Dragon: Breast Cancer Survivors Race for Life

About the documentary

Conquering the Dragon is a half-hour documentary produced in English with Spanish subtitles about team Save Our Sisters (SOS) as it prepares physically and emotionally to race for the first time in an international dragon boat race. SOS, South Florida’s first and only all breast cancer survivor dragon boat racing team will embark in their biggest race: a competition among 65 breast cancer survivor teams from Canada, the UK, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, Singapore, the U.S. and other countries coming to the International Dragon Boat Festival 2010 taking place in June in Peterborough, Ontario. In this festival they will meet thousands of breast cancer survivors, among those the ladies from team “Abreast In A Boat”, the very first breast cancer survivor dragon boat ever and its creator Dr. Don McKenzie, the coach and physician to the Canadian kayaking team at 5 Olympic Games.

Conquering the Dragon is a documentary about breast cancer survivors reaching for the stars and creating triumph out of tragedy; never letting up in their determined fight against the dragon.

