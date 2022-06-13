Rapper Kodak Black is honored with a festival in Pompano Beach

South Florida rapper Kodak Black celebrated his 25th birthday in style with his hometown community, hosting the inaugural Kodak Black Day festival in Pompano Beach on Saturday.

Held at Pompano Community Park, the festival was highlighted by a lengthy concert featuring more than 10 artists, capped off by a performance from Black to end the celebration. Rappers Moneybagg Yo and Lil Durk also took the stage at the show.

Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin and numerous city commissioners joined Black on stage during the festival to thank him for putting on the event.

