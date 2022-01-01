Donor-Advised Fund Giving

What is a Donor-Advised Fund (DAF)?

A donor-advised fund, or DAF, is a charitable investment fund for the sole purpose of supporting charities and nonprofit organizations which are meaningful to you.As soon as your donor-advised fund is established and funded, you can take advantage of the immediate tax benefits. Then, you have the choice to recommend grants to the charitable organizations closest to your heart at the time that is right for you - now or in the future.

You can contribute to the fund as frequently as you like. Working with a financial advisor or trustee, you can discuss the best investment strategy for the assets in your DAF account. The assets will be invested based on your recommendation. The investment growth is tax-free, giving you the potential to create even more philanthropic capital for greater giving.

A DAF allows you to give when you can, then donate where you want.

DAFs are one of the fastest-growing charitable giving platforms because they are one of the easiest and most tax-advantageous ways to give. They allow you to give when, what, how and where it is most important to you. Charitable giving with a donor-advised fund can also be a tax-efficient way to build a charitable legacy.

Please seek professional advice about donor-advised funds and all other investment matters from a qualified financial advisor or tax professional.

For further information, please contact: Ellen Soto, Major Gifts Officer at esoto@friendsofwlrn.org or 305-749-8502.

