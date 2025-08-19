Broward infant immunizations rate drops, a trend in Florida

The immunization rate for Broward County kindergarteners has dropped to its lowest level in 15 years.

About 82% of kindergarteners received the required vaccinations for the 2024-2025 school year, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

The widely used public health goal is a vaccination rate of 95%. At that level, it’s unlikely that a single infection would spark an outbreak.

The vaccination rate for kindergartners in other South Florida counties was also below that mark. Palm Beach County had nearly 90%, while Miami-Dade reported 91%.

Statewide, kindergartener vaccination rates are about 89% — well below the national average of 93%.

