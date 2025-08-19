© 2025 WLRN
Broward infant immunizations rate drops, a trend in Florida

WLRN Public Media | By Natalie La Roche Pietri
Published August 19, 2025 at 12:09 PM EDT
FILE - An infant receives a routine vaccination at First Georgia Physician Group Pediatrics in Fayetteville, Ga., Aug. 17, 2021. About 25 million children worldwide missed out on routine immunizations against diseases like diptheria, largely because the coronavirus pandemic disrupted regular health services or triggered misinformation about vaccines, according to the U.N. In a new report published Friday, July 15, 2022 the World Health Organization and UNICEF said their data show 25 million children last year failed to get vaccinated against diptheria, tetanus and pertussis, a marker for childhood immunization coverage. (AP Photo/Angie Wang, file)

The immunization rate for Broward County kindergarteners has dropped to its lowest level in 15 years.

About 82% of kindergarteners received the required vaccinations for the 2024-2025 school year, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

The widely used public health goal is a vaccination rate of 95%. At that level, it’s unlikely that a single infection would spark an outbreak.

The vaccination rate for kindergartners in other South Florida counties was also below that mark. Palm Beach County had nearly 90%, while Miami-Dade reported 91%.

Statewide, kindergartener vaccination rates are about 89% — well below the national average of 93%.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Natalie La Roche Pietri
Natalie La Roche Pietri is the education reporter at WLRN.
