Broward infant immunizations rate drops, a trend in Florida
The immunization rate for Broward County kindergarteners has dropped to its lowest level in 15 years.
About 82% of kindergarteners received the required vaccinations for the 2024-2025 school year, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.
The widely used public health goal is a vaccination rate of 95%. At that level, it’s unlikely that a single infection would spark an outbreak.
The vaccination rate for kindergartners in other South Florida counties was also below that mark. Palm Beach County had nearly 90%, while Miami-Dade reported 91%.
Statewide, kindergartener vaccination rates are about 89% — well below the national average of 93%.
