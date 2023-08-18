Blueprint created for invasive species removal in Everglades

At the same time snake hunters yank invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades by hand, University of Florida scientists complete a 10-year field study on ridding the region of nonnatives with finesse.

The many problems posed by the nonnative species that have made their way into the Florida Everglades in recent decades include not just controlling their spread but removing enough of those already at home in the swampy wildlands to make a difference.

A coordinated series of efforts over ten years to eradicate the spectacled caiman from the western Everglades resulted not only in the removal of 251 of the creatures, which look like a smaller version of an American alligator, it also created a framework for meticulous removal efforts of invasive species in the future.

The 10-year effort is now published in the journal Management of Biological Invasions by wildlife biologists from the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences revealing how a series of efforts and strategies led to successful control and removal of caimans in specific areas of the Everglades.

"Managing invasive wildlife will not be an in-and-out process, where we go in and remove wildlife and then think we are done," said Frank Mazzotti, a University of Florida professor of wildlife ecology. “Even with early detection and rapid response, long-term removal efforts and multi-agency cooperation — bolstered by continued monitoring — will be key to success."

Not from here are you?

There are more than 250 invasive species now inhabiting the Florida Everglades. The flora and fauna have a significant advantage over Florida’s native wildlife because they do not have natural predators to manage their growing numbers.

National Audubon Society / WGCU Monk parakeets, native to South America, are one of the cuter invasive species in the Florida Everglade

Arguably the most famous animal that is not supposed to be in South Florida is the Burmese python. Females can lay more than 100 eggs at a time, so the snakes numbers are estimated to be in the low-to-mid 100,0000s and the very large constrictor is so voracious it is decimating smaller mammal species in the big swamp, especially the marsh rabbit.

These decreases in the numbers of certain species due to python predation — and that of the caiman — can also have cascading effects on other parts of the ecosystem.

The annual 10-day Florida Python Challenge, which often draws hundreds of amateurs and professional snake hunters from around the world, just concluded. How many snakes were removed from the wild, and who won the top $10,0000 prize for the most snakes bagged, will be announced soon.

The invasive count includes 61 species of plants, 4 species of amphibians, 32 species of fish, 12 species of birds, 46 species of reptiles, 17 species of mammals, and 79 species of invertebrates currently taking residence in the South Florida area.

The invasion equation

The spectacled caiman, a species native to Central and South America, has been established in Florida since the 1970s. The pet trade and crocodilian farming industry escapes, and deliberate releases made it possible for caimans to invade the Florida Everglades.

The creatures pose a threat to South Florida’s ecological balance by crowding the same habitat as native alligators and crocodiles and competing for food and other resources. Meanwhile, they also prey upon birds, small mammals, fish, and other reptiles.

Team members analyzed data they collected along 11 search routes within the Everglades restoration areas in and near the Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands.

Scientists involved in the spectacled caiman removal efforts and the results of the study consider the efforts a significant milestone for invasion science, as its applications can be leveraged and expanded to other invasive species found statewide and globally.

"This study demonstrates the effects that the combination of early detection, rapid response, and persistent removal efforts can have on an invasive species," said Sidney Godfrey, a wildlife biologist at the UF/IFAS Fort Lauderdale Research Education Center (UF/IFAS FLREC) and lead author of the study. “The results of the study present a significant milestone for invasion science, with potential applications for managing other invasive species worldwide.”

National Public Radio / WGCU Wild boars are another invasive species in South Florida

The University of Florida researchers were joined by counterparts in other state and federal environmental agencies including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Agency, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, and the South Florida Water Management District.

‘This is good news’

Looking ahead, the research team plans to enhance their removal project by developing new tools such as thermal imaging cameras to locate caiman nests.

They also aim to raise public awareness about the effects of caimans on native wildlife and their origins, further emphasizing the need for continued efforts.

The researchers said they believe their efforts now provide a valuable blueprint for managing invasive species worldwide.

“This is great news for South Florida’s ecosystem,” said Drew Bartlett, Executive Director of the South Florida Water Management District. “Invasive species are a major threat to the ecological integrity of our ecosystem.”

