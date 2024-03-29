Aprendamos a cultivar! Bilingual courses offered for new farmers

The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences is offering online classes to help new and aspiring farmers get their businesses off the ground.

Both the English and Spanish versions of the class, “Farming is a Business,” are available statewide.

Luis Rodriguez Rosado, the creator of the course, explained that the class was put together in response to Florida’s lucrative farming boom.

"I will say that there's a bunch of influx of different people moving to the States," Rodriguez Rosado said. "They're buying new land, and they want to do something with that land as well. I think that's one of the reasons why we're seeing a bunch of new beginning farmers that are looking for this set of classes."

Rodriguez-Rosado added that while most participants are already great at the production of agriculture, the class aims to teach more about the business and administration side of Florida farming.

"To be the full farming experience, basically, you need to be both, you need to be a good producer, but you need to be also the businessman or businesswoman," Rodriguez Rosado said.

The English version of “Farming is a Business” will be held on April 18, and theSpanish version will be on May 2. For more information and sign-up, visit ifas.ufl.edu.

