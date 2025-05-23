DeSantis signs the bill that protects state parks from development

After a public outcry last year about a Department of Environmental Protection proposal, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a bill designed to prevent construction of golf courses, resort-style lodges and sports facilities in state parks.

Lawmakers unanimously passed the bill (HB 209) during this spring's legislative session, and information on House and Senate websites said DeSantis had signed it.

The measure will prohibit building golf courses, tennis courts, pickleball courts and ball fields in state parks. It will allow building cabins but not large facilities such as lodges.

The Department of Environmental Protection proposal last year, dubbed the "Great Outdoors Initiative," was pulled back amid public opposition. It would have affected nine state parks, including Honeymoon Island State Park in Dunedin and Hillsborough River State Park.

Perhaps the biggest target of opponents was a proposal to add three golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Martin County, which is in the district of the Republican bill sponsors Rep. John Snyder and Sen. Gayle Harrell.

Other parts of the initiative that drew heavy criticism included proposals to construct lodges with up to 350 rooms at Anastasia State Park in St. Johns County and Topsail Hill Preserve State Park in Walton County.

