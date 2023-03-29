© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Florida News

South Florida airport partially evacuated for security probe

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Associated Press
Published March 29, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT
Faced with the prospect of long wait times at airports this summer, Homeland Security is boosting its checkpoint staffing. In this photo from December, passengers line up to go through security at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Wilfredo Lee
/
AP
In this photo from December, passengers line up to go through security at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Officials briefly ordered a partial evacuation of a South Florida airport Tuesday evening as part of a “security-related investigation.”

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport posted on Twitter shortly after 8 p.m. that officials were investigating in the baggage claim area of Terminal 1, which is used primarily by Southwest Airlines. Then just before 9 p.m., a second post said that law enforcement had cleared the security incident.

The terminal’s lower level had been evacuated, and the airport’s entrance roadway was blocked, the social media post said. Airport services and entranceways were expected to resume normal operations later Tuesday night.

Travelers were instructed to check their airlines for updated flight information.

Officials didn’t immediately provide details about what prompted the investigation and evacuation.

Tags
Florida News NewsFlorida NewsevacuationstravelFort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airportsecurity
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content
  1. Workers across Germany's transportation system are on a 1-day strike
  2. Despite sky-high prices, airlines are struggling to accommodate the spring break rush
  3. President Biden's nominee to head the FAA has withdrawn after Republican criticism
  4. Near misses and other mishaps are setting off alarm bells in the aviation industry