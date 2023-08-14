© 2023 WLRN
Florida News

Heat warning stickers are going up on Florida gas pumps

WFSU | By The News Service of Florida
Published August 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT
As heat advisories continue, motorists fueling up across Florida will soon see stickers on gas pumps warning against leaving children and pets in vehicles.

“This time of year when all of our families are getting back to school, we know that everybody’s busy. It’s a change in schedule. We want to make sure that people are removing their pets out of these cars, that they're removing their kids out of these cars,” Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said Friday before placing a sticker on a pump at a BP station in Titusville.

READ MORE: How deadly is Florida heat? Experts say official numbers don't show the whole picture

This is the sticker being posted on Florida gas pumps.
Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
This is the sticker being posted on Florida gas pumps.

Simpson’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services oversees regulation of gas pumps. The stickers were an idea of Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

“It goes back to just a constant reminder to make sure that you're not doing it (leaving children and pets in hot vehicles),” Ivey said.

“Again, we all, you know (say), ‘I'm just gonna run in the store for a moment. I'm going to be right back out.’ And then something happens that you're in there longer than you anticipate.”

A 2016 Florida law allows bystanders to break windows of vehicles to rescue pets or vulnerable people believed to be in danger from heat.


Copyright 2023 WFSU.

The News Service of Florida
