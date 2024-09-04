DeSantis defends Trump's Arlington National Cemetery incident

Governor Ron DeSantis is defending former President Donald Trump following the Trump campaign’s actions at Arlington National Cemetery last week.

Trump was at the cemetery to participate in a wreath laying to honor fallen military members who were killed during the United States’ pullout of Afghanistan. Trump’s campaign posted a video of him at the ceremony on its social media page, a violation of a federal law that prohibits political activity on cemetery grounds. Members of Trump’s entourage are also accused of shoving a cemetery employee who was informing them about the rules.

During a press conference Tuesday, DeSantis defended Trump, saying the families of those killed invited Trump there.

“I don't see you know the outrage. But here's the thing, if people like Harris and the media are going to express more outrage at that than the people that made them Gold Star families in the first place, something is wrong. That is unacceptable,” he said.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running against Trump, has released a statement saying Trump and his team quote, “Disrespected sacred ground, all for a political stunt.” The incident was also denounced by the U.S. Army.

