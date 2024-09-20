Gov. Ron DeSantis wants lawmakers to address the condominium crisis

Governor Ron DeSantis wants lawmakers to address what he calls a "condominium crisis" before the end of the year.

DeSantis held a roundtable discussion with condo owners and association leaders in Pinellas Park on Thursday.

He said he's ready to call a special session, once the Legislature has good proposals in hand.

Today, I met with condominium owners in Pinellas County to hear their concerns about the effect of some post-Surfside legislative reforms.



This feedback will enable the Legislature to make necessary changes so that condo owners—particularly seniors on fixed income—can afford to… pic.twitter.com/U3SnyEdUJz — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 19, 2024

“The path forward would be by the end of the year, generating the ideas that the Legislature can take, run with, and produce some reforms that are gonna be sensible," said DeSantis.

READ MORE: Condo sales drop in South Florida but inventory rises sharply

Florida condo owners say their insurance and home owners association fees have skyrocketed as a result of a new state law.

The legislation requires all condos 30 years and older to undergo safety inspections by a qualified engineer or architect.

The bill gives most condo owners until Dec. 31 to have those inspections completed, and to set aside reserve accounts for emergency repairs.

Mark Humphrey / AP Coast Guard boats patrol in front of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, FL on July 1, 2021.

DeSantis is hopeful lawmakers will step in before that deadline, to help lessen the impact.

“The Legislature isn’t even coming into session until March of next year," explained DeSantis. "That obviously is not appropriate, and it needs to be done before the end of the calendar year. So, I would very much mark your calendar at some point over the next three, three-and-a-half months — something will be done.”

Copyright 2024 WFSU