© 2024 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gov. Ron DeSantis wants lawmakers to address the condominium crisis

WFSU | By Adrian Andrews
Published September 20, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference in the aftermath of the apparent assassination attempt of Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/AP
/
AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference in the aftermath of the apparent assassination attempt of Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Governor Ron DeSantis wants lawmakers to address what he calls a "condominium crisis" before the end of the year.

DeSantis held a roundtable discussion with condo owners and association leaders in Pinellas Park on Thursday.

He said he's ready to call a special session, once the Legislature has good proposals in hand.

“The path forward would be by the end of the year, generating the ideas that the Legislature can take, run with, and produce some reforms that are gonna be sensible," said DeSantis.

READ MORE: Condo sales drop in South Florida but inventory rises sharply

Florida condo owners say their insurance and home owners association fees have skyrocketed as a result of a new state law.

The legislation requires all condos 30 years and older to undergo safety inspections by a qualified engineer or architect.

The bill gives most condo owners until Dec. 31 to have those inspections completed, and to set aside reserve accounts for emergency repairs.

Coast Guard boats patrol in front of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, FL on July 1, 2021.
Mark Humphrey
/
AP
Coast Guard boats patrol in front of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, FL on July 1, 2021.

DeSantis is hopeful lawmakers will step in before that deadline, to help lessen the impact.

“The Legislature isn’t even coming into session until March of next year," explained DeSantis. "That obviously is not appropriate, and it needs to be done before the end of the calendar year. So, I would very much mark your calendar at some point over the next three, three-and-a-half months — something will be done.”
Copyright 2024 WFSU

Tags
Government & Politics NewsFlorida NewsGov. Ron DeSantiscondominium
Adrian Andrews
More On This Topic