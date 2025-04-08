Two North Florida lawmakers plan to protect the Apalachicola River Basin and Bay

State Rep. Jason Shoaf (R-Port St. Joe) serves counties in the Big Bend area, mainly those along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

He’s carrying the House version of a bill he hopes will help to safeguard what he describes as "Florida’s critical coastal ecosystems."

“North Florida has some of the most beautiful coastlines, springs and rivers," Shoaf said. "These ecosystems are also incredibly fragile. We must do everything we can to protect them,”

Shoaf’s measure (HB 1143), which cleared the State Affairs Committee on Tuesday, amends Florida Statutes to enforce environmental protections related to oil and gas drilling.

The bill bars oil companies from drilling into "crucial water bodies and National Estuarine Research Reserves." According to the bill’s analysis, Florida has three—one being the Apalachicola Reserve—which sits in Shoaf’s district of Franklin County.

He told the panel of lawmakers Tuesday that the area’s economy was hit hard by the 2010 BP oil spill.

“On the forgotten coast, we know about the dangers of oil spills firsthand," said Shoaf. "In April, it would be 15 years since the BP oil spill devastated our seafood economy and tourism economy.”

Shoaf’s bill would ban any oil drilling and exploration in areas within 10 miles of the Research Reserves and away from nearby communities that rely heavily on harvesting and selling seafood.

The bill also aims to put the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) in charge of evaluating any potential environmental risks caused by future oil drilling. This must be done before drilling commences. Otherwise, a company will not be able to get a permit.

The Florida Channel A legislative delegation meeting in Taylor County, FL was jampacked. Both Sen. Corey Simon (R-Tallahassee) and Rep. Jason Shoaf (R-St. Port Joe) say they will also work this session toward finding answers that may help solve Taylor’s septic and housing problems. (Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025) Credit: Florida Channel



Tallahassee Democratic Rep. Allison Tant is the bill’s co-sponsor.

“We have an obligation to protect this precious resource and our own area where all of us have the pleasure of enjoying the fruits of," said Tant.

Sen. Corey Simon (R-Tallahassee) is carrying the bill in his chamber. His version (SB 1300) of the measure does not prevent drilling within 10 miles of vulnerable water bodies.

That bill will be heard in the Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment, and General Government on Thursday, April 10.