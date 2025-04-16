The Hope Florida Foundation chairman says mistakes were made

The chairman of a foundation tied to Hope Florida — First Lady Casey DeSantis' signature welfare-assistance program — said under oath Tuesday that "mistakes were made" with the foundation's record-keeping, as a skirmish over the group's finances continued to escalate.

Joshua Hay, chairman of the Hope Florida Foundation Inc., appeared before the House Health Care Budget Subcommittee amid a widening probe into the nonprofit's receipt of $10 million as part of a Medicaid managed-care company's $67 million settlement with the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

After receiving the money from Centene — the state's largest Medicaid managed-care provider — last fall, the foundation made $5 million grants each to Secure Florida's Future, a nonprofit organization linked to the Florida Chamber of Commerce, and Save Our Society from Drugs.

The groups received the grants while they were making contributions to Keep Florida Clean, a political committee headed by James Uthmeier, who was then Gov. Ron DeSantis' chief of staff and is now state attorney general. Keep Florida Clean fought a proposed constitutional amendment in November that would have allowed recreational use of marijuana.

Tuesday's hearing was the latest in which House Health Care Budget Chairman Alex Andrade, R-Pensacola, has challenged members of the DeSantis administration about the foundation's alleged lack of transparency about the $10 million settlement and subsequent grants.

READ MORE: DeSantis tells GOP House leaders 'shame on you' for Hope Florida investigation



"In recent weeks, the public reporting has made evident that mistakes were made. There are lapses in reporting procedures. The foundation was not provided with the staffing support necessary to ensure all matters were being quickly and appropriately handled," Hay, who was accompanied by an attorney, told the House panel.

He said his organization is having a board meeting Thursday to address its governance structure and other issues — including missing federal tax reports, known as 990s — highlighted in the House's inquiry.

Meredith Geddings / flhouse.gov / flhouse.gov Rep. Alex Andrade, R-Pensacola, addresses lawmakers on the House floor during a special session on Nov. 16, 2021.

Andrade, who took the unusual step of requiring Hay to testify under oath, accused Uthmeier of funneling the money from the Medicaid settlement through the foundation to help pay for the effort to defeat the proposed constitutional amendment, known as Amendment 3. Andrade said Uthmeier's actions may have been illegal.

"This is looking more and more like a conspiracy to use Medicaid money to pay for campaign activity," Andrade told reporters after Tuesday's meeting.

Andrade said he intends to seek public records — including text messages and emails — from a number of state agency officials, including Uthmeier, and did not rule out issuing a subpoena requiring the attorney general to appear before his panel.

"Give back the money and explain yourself. I mean, how on earth he thought this was legal, moral or ethical. ... And tell us who else was involved," Andrade said.

Jeremy Redfern, a spokesman for Uthmeier, lashed back at Andrade, accusing him of being tied to a medical-marijuana company, Trulieve, which spent about $150 million on the ballot initiative.

"This is an unserious probe being driven by an unserious representative who is carrying the water for the very mega-marijuana corporation that spent over $150 million in the effort to allow unrestricted public marijuana use and lost," Redfern posted on X.

DeSantis appointed Uthmeier as attorney general in February, after former Attorney General Ashley Moody was named to the U.S. Senate.

Department of Children and Families Secretary Taylor Hatch and Hope Florida Executive Director Erik Dellenback also appeared before the House panel on Tuesday.

As Andrade grilled Hay and the DeSantis administration officials, the governor and first lady held a lengthy appearance in Andrade's hometown to announce that Hope Florida — a program that operates in numerous state agencies — was expanding to include liaisons at state colleges.

DeSantis, echoing comments he's made since the probe began, blasted the House and suggested the inquiry was intended to derail a possible gubernatorial run by his wife.

"This is a manufactured hoax, and you have liberal media and liberal Democrats pushing this," the governor said during an event at Pensacola State College.

Andrade earlier asked Hay whether the foundation's $10 million in grants were used improperly.

"I had no reason to believe there was anything odd about those grants. … Like all of you, I am eager to understand how these funds were utilized to enhance oversight and accountability," Hay said.

Hay's testimony also laid out a web of connections within DeSantis' inner circle.

The Florida Channel / screenshot / screenshot Hope Florida Foundation chairman Joshua Hays answers questions before a House committee on April 15, 2025.

Hay said he hired Jeff Aaron, an attorney with close ties to DeSantis, as the foundation's general counsel after being introduced to him by David Dewhirst, who is Uthmeier's chief of staff and worked alongside Uthmeier in the governor's office.

The foundation also has hired attorney Mohammad Jazil, an attorney with the firm Holtzman Vogel Baran Torchinsky and Josefiak who frequently represents the state in federal litigation, to help "cure the deficiencies" with its paperwork, Hay said Tuesday. The foundation also contracted with an accounting group two weeks ago, according to Hay.

The revelation about Jazil, who also represented the Keep Florida Clean committee, appeared to catch Andrade off guard. The representative asked Hay to consider using a lawyer who works for the Department of Children and Families, the state agency affiliated with the foundation.

"I have serious concerns about what might be occurring in the post-dating of documentation in the attempt to justify and cover up what actually happened," Andrade said.

Hay, the founder and CEO of Indelible, also was questioned about his company's business with the state. Indelible has inked more than 30 contracts totaling more than $119 million with state agencies, including the Department of Children and Families, since 2021, according to the state chief financial officer's website. The bulk of the contracts deal with emergency-management preparedness or response.

Hay said his company, founded in 2018, "achieved success" before his appointment as chairman of the foundation in 2023.

"We are friends of the administration. We are friends of the Legislature. We know people. We do good work," Hay said.

Rep. Allison Tant, D-Tallahassee, asked Hay if there was a conflict-of-interest policy for foundation board members. Two lobbyists — Jake Farmer and Fatima Perez — serve on the foundation's five-member board.

Hay said that was a "deficiency" that would be addressed at Thursday's board meeting.

Tant said she was "astonished" at how the foundation operated.

"I'm trying to wrap my head around how this happened and how we prevent it from happening again," she said.

Andrade also asked Hatch who dropped the ball on ensuring the requisite paperwork was filed.

"It's clear that there were responsibilities of the department and responsibilities of the DSO (the direct-service organization, or foundation), from what I've been able to gather, the DSO thought DCF was handling some things, DCF thought the DSO was handling things. And so we are absolutely committed to making sure those necessary documents are, in fact, delivered," in advance of Thursday's foundation meeting, Hatch said.

Copyright 2025 WFSU