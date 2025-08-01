U.S. Senate candidate Josh Weil withdraws from 2026 race, citing medical condition

A little more than a month after announcing he would run for the U.S. Senate in 2026, Democrat Josh Weil on Thursday withdrew because of a health condition.

Weil issued a statement that said he’s noticed an increase in symptoms tied to a condition called Rhabdomyolosis, in which damaged muscle tissue releases its contents into the bloodstream. He said he’s previously been hospitalized for the condition.

“Florida deserves a U.S. senator who can fight for them 100 percent of the time,” Weil said. “I do not wish to hold that seat if I cannot give them that 100 percent that they deserve.”

Weil lost an April 1 special election to Republican Randy Fine in Congressional District 6, which is made up of all or parts of Flagler, Lake, Marion, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties. But Democrats touted Weil’s performance in the heavily Republican district.

Weil added in his statement that by making the decision now, another “staunch progressive” had time to enter the race.

U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., is seeking to win a full term in the seat after being appointed early this year by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Moody, the former state attorney general, replaced Republican Marco Rubio, who left the Senate to become U.S. secretary of state.

_________

Read Josh' Weil's statement about leaving the 2026 U.S. Senate race in Florida:

“It is with sadness that I announce I will be withdrawing from the race to represent Floridians as their Senator in 2026.

In 2021 and 2022 I was hospitalized on multiple occasions due to a condition called Rhabdomyolosis. In the last few weeks traveling across the state, I noticed an increase in symptoms associated with my hospitalizations. After discussion with my family, I have decided to focus on my health first and foremost.

Florida deserves a US Senator who can fight for them 100% of the time. I do not wish to hold that seat if I cannot give them that 100% that they deserve. My hope is by bowing out this early in the cycle, another staunch progressive enter the race and be successful. I trust that both my run for the special election and for Senate has demonstrated to everyday working Americans that they can make a difference by running for office in their communities.

Thank you,

Josh Weil

Teacher, Dad"