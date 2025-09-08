© 2025 WLRN
Former Miami Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla files to run for mayor

WLRN Public Media | By Ammy Sanchez
Published September 8, 2025 at 1:57 PM EDT
Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla, pictured here in 2019.
Charles Trainor Jr.
/
Miami Herald
Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla, pictured here in 2019.

Former Miami city commissioner, Alex Díaz de la Portilla, who was suspended from office while facing corruption charges that were later dropped, has filed to run for mayor of Miami.

Alex Díaz de la Portilla filed his paperwork Friday for the November election.

He served as District 1 commissioner from 2019 until 2023 — when Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended him after he was charged with money laundering and bribery.

Those charges were dropped last November.

Díaz de la Portilla had said the charges were politically motivated. His 2023 arrest came less than two months before he was up for reelection.

Díaz de la Portilla lost in a runoff to Miguel Gabela, whose term lasts until 2027.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Ammy Sanchez
Ammy Sanchez
