Former Miami Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla files to run for mayor

Former Miami city commissioner, Alex Díaz de la Portilla, who was suspended from office while facing corruption charges that were later dropped, has filed to run for mayor of Miami.

Alex Díaz de la Portilla filed his paperwork Friday for the November election.

He served as District 1 commissioner from 2019 until 2023 — when Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended him after he was charged with money laundering and bribery.

Those charges were dropped last November.

Díaz de la Portilla had said the charges were politically motivated. His 2023 arrest came less than two months before he was up for reelection.

Díaz de la Portilla lost in a runoff to Miguel Gabela, whose term lasts until 2027.

