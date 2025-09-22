© 2025 WLRN
Joe Carollo formally enters Miami mayor’s race

WLRN News Staff
Published September 22, 2025
Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo has officially jumped into the city's crowded mayoral race.

The 70-year-old politician filed paperwork on Saturday right before the qualifying deadline.

Carollo told the Miami Herald, which first broke the story, that it was one of the hardest decisions of his life and said it would be the last time he runs for office.

Carollo is now the 13th candidate to qualify for the 2025 non-partisan mayor’s race, joining other politicians that include Miami-Dade Commissioner Eileen Higgins, former Miami Mayor Xavier Suarez, and former Miami Commissioner Ken Russell.

Carollo previously served as mayor in the late 1990's and has been on the city commission since 2017.

The Miami mayoral election is set for Nov. 4.

To see all the candidates running for mayor and view their campaign finance reports, visit the city’s election website here.

READ MORE: Miami can’t delay its election by a year, judge rules

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
