Ron DeSantis endorses Emilio González for Miami mayor

Gov. Ron DeSantis has waded into Miami’s mayoral race with an endorsement that’s sure to rattle up political tension.

DeSantis announced his support for Emilio González, who is vying for city mayor this November. The governor applauded the candidate’s military service and local advocacy against moving the election to 2026.

González is in the midst of a packed race with 12 other candidates. Though the mayor’s race is nonpartisan, González is a registered Republican and running on a conservative platform.

He worked as the director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services under George W. Bush and campaigned for President Donald Trump. Gonzalez has emerged as a distinctly conservative candidate in the nonpartisan municipal race.

His opponent on the other side of the aisle, Eileen Higgins, has snagged endorsements from nonprofits and political committees representing airport workers, women in politics and LGBTQ+ causes.

READ MORE: Miami mayoral candidate Emilio González: Root out 'dysfunction,' bring order to City Hall 'circus'

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

