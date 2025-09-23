© 2025 WLRN
Ron DeSantis endorses Emilio González for Miami mayor

WLRN Public Media | By Joshua Ceballos
Published September 23, 2025 at 4:13 PM EDT
City of Miami mayoral candidate Emilio Gonzalez speaks during a press conference outside of his home on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, in Miami. Gonzalez, a former city manager, sued the city over its decision to move the upcoming November election to 2026 without voter approval.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has waded into Miami’s mayoral race with an endorsement that’s sure to rattle up political tension.

DeSantis announced his support for Emilio González, who is vying for city mayor this November. The governor applauded the candidate’s military service and local advocacy against moving the election to 2026.

González is in the midst of a packed race with 12 other candidates. Though the mayor’s race is nonpartisan, González is a registered Republican and running on a conservative platform.

He worked as the director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services under George W. Bush and campaigned for President Donald Trump. Gonzalez has emerged as a distinctly conservative candidate in the nonpartisan municipal race.

His opponent on the other side of the aisle, Eileen Higgins, has snagged endorsements from nonprofits and political committees representing airport workers, women in politics and LGBTQ+ causes.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Government & Politics
Joshua Ceballos
Joshua Ceballos is WLRN's Local Government Accountability Reporter and a member of the investigations team. Reach Joshua Ceballos at jceballos@wlrnnews.org
