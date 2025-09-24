Florida vows ‘vigilance’ at detention centers following shooting at Dallas ICE facility

The Florida governor’s office is vowing continued vigilance at the state’s detention centers hours after a now-deceased shooter killed two detainees and injured another at a Dallas ICE facility Wednesday morning.

“Florida will continue to be vigilant in ensuring safety and security at our detention facilities,” Molly Best, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary, told the Florida Phoenix in a statement.

“Alligator Alcatraz” and “Deportation Depot” are Florida’s two main migrant detention centers working in conjunction with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They were mostly constructed by the Florida Division of Emergency Management at the direction of top leaders, and together can hold over 5,000 people. Specific security details at the facilities were not provided by the state due to cited security risks.

FDEM did not respond to a request for comment.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, a gunman attacked an ICE Dallas field office Wednesday morning, firing “indiscriminately” at both the building and a van near the entrance. This is where three detainees were shot, killing two and putting the third in critical condition.

The gunman then committed suicide, DHS continued.

“We can confirm, the shell casings were found with anti-ICE messages on them. This was an attack on ICE law enforcement,” the statement posted on social media says. “This horrific attack occurred amidst the 1000% increase in assaults against @ICEgov.

“Politicians and media pundits must stop the vile lies and smears designed to demonize and dehumanize ICE law enforcement. This shooting must serve as a wake-up call to the far-left that their rhetoric about ICE has consequences,” the agency added.

The Dallas attack came a month after an individual was arrested for threatening Dallas ICE officers with an alleged “detonator” on his wrist.

“Alligator Alcatraz,” located deep within the Everglades and Big Cypress National Preserve, was the nation’s first major ICE facility constructed after Donald Trump assumed the presidency. Trump joined DeSantis and other top federal and state officials on July 1 to celebrate the center’s opening.

Since then, Florida has opened “Deportation Depot” in Baker County and has floated the “Panhandle Pokey” in northwest Florida. Florida also has four other, smaller, state-run centers.

