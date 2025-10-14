Teachers would have to take constitutional oath under newly proposed bill

A bill filed Monday by state Rep. Tom Fabricio would require teachers to take an oath to the Constitution and nonpartisanship.

The bill, HB 147, would require teachers to, “before entering upon the duties of a classroom teacher,” take the oath.

The language is similar to oaths taken by lawyers, doctors, and public officials.

Fabricio, R-Miami Lakes, is an attorney and has been in office since 2020.

Proposed oath

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support, protect, and defend the Constitution and Government of the United States and the Constitution and Government of the State of Florida; that I am duly qualified for employment as a classroom teacher in this state; that I will well and faithfully perform the duties of a classroom teacher in a professional, independent, objective, and nonpartisan manner; that I will uphold the highest standards of academic integrity and professional ethics; that I will foster a respectful learning environment for all students, which promotes critical thinking, civic responsibility, and lifelong learning; and that I will serve as a positive role model in both conduct and character, so help me God.”

Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas sent a letter last month to superintendents after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated. That letter targeted teachers’ social media conduct that he deemed “despicable” and “vile, sanctionable behavior.”

READ MORE: DeSantis supports firing teachers, nurses and others over Charlie Kirk social posts

Tom Fabricio. (Photo via Florida House) The Legislature and governor in the past few years have also passed laws making illegal teaching about “divisive concepts” and “identity politics.”

Fabricio does not sit on any education committees. He is vice chair of the Ways & Means Committee and sits on the Judiciary Committee, Rules & Ethics Committee, Information Technology Budget & Policy Subcommittee, Natural Resources & Disasters Subcommittee, and the Transportation & Economic Development Budget Subcommittee.

Chapter 876 of Florida statutes require state employees, including those serving on school boards and working for state or county school districts, to take an oath that they are a citizen of Florida and to support the U.S. and Florida constitutions.

Other states require oaths to federal and state constitutions, including California, Georgia, and New York. According to Encyclopedia.com, almost two-thirds of states since 1863 have adopted teacher loyalty oaths.

