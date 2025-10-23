Florida’s political parties call on each other to denounce political violence and hateful rhetoric

The Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) called upon two congressional Democrats Wednesday to condemn extremist rhetoric they said was exhibited at some “No Kings” rallies held across the country last Saturday.

The statement came a week after the Florida Democratic Party (FDP) called on Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters and RPOF Chairman Evan Power to denounce hateful speech revealed among Young Republican groups that was leaked in a Politico story.

Arguments about which political party espouses more hateful rhetoric has become commonplace since conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated last month in Utah.

Power issued a statement Wednesday calling on South Florida U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz and Central Florida U.S. Rep. Darren Soto to condemn what he claimed was “the violent and extremist rhetoric” seen at some “No Kings” rallies. Both Democrats are being heavily targeted by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) as they run for re-election next year.

Last week, the NRCC released a statement calling the two Democratic members of Congress “out of touch” as the federal government shutdown continues.

“Democrats can’t stay silent while their supporters glorify political violence,” said Power. “We saw ‘No Kings’ protestors mocking the death of Charlie Kirk. They think this is funny, it’s not. That kind of behavior is disgusting, dangerous, and unacceptable. It’s time for Soto and Moskowitz to make it clear: political violence should never be condoned or celebrated.”

“As someone who has a constituent serving 25 years for a potential assassination plot against me, of course I condemn this and all calls for political violence,” Moskowitz responded via X. “Just as we saw yesterday when a pardoned January 6 rioter was arrested for plotting to kill Leader Hakeem Jeffries.”

In the case of the potential assassination plot, Moskowitz referred to a Broward County man sentenced to 25 years in prison in August for amassing weapons, tactical gear, and attack plans targeting Jewish and Black Americans, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Shortly after that man was arrested last year, Moskowitz said in a statement that the Margate Police Department had notified him that a former felon had been arrested not far from his home with written antisemitic rhetoric and his name listed on a “target” list.

Moskowitz also cited a death threat made against Jeffries days ago by a Jan. 6 rioter pardoned by President Trump earlier year. That man faces charges of plotting to assassinate Jeffries.

‘Dangerous undercurrent’

Last week, it was the Florida Democratic Party’s turn to call upon GOP leaders to respond to a series of bigoted remarks made by a dozen millennial and Gen Z Republicans between January and August, as reported by Politico. The story detailed how the chat group’s discussions via Telegram included racist slurs against Black people and a description of rape as “epic.”

“These remarks are not isolated; they reflect a dangerous undercurrent that undermines our democracy,” FDP Chair Nikki Fried said on Oct. 15.

“There is no excuse for this kind of vile, antisemitic, racist, misogynistic hate. The Republican National Committee must immediately condemn these comments and take action. Joe Gruters and Evan Power need to denounce this behavior publicly and make clear that racism and antisemitism have no place in their party.”

It’s not clear whether Power or Gruters ever responded. Vice President J.D. Vance said that “kids do stupid things, especially young boys,” adding that “they tell edgy, offensive jokes. That’s what kids do.”

Neither the FDP nor the RPOF responded to requests for comment.

