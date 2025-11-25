DeSantis puts legislature on puppy protection duty next session

Governor Ron DeSantis has put in his request to the legislature ahead of the next session: Do more to protect puppies and dogs in Florida.

The governor, who is an adoptive dog dad himself, has asked the legislature to do more to crack down on puppy mills and animal abuse in the state.

Under his ideal bill, DeSantis says the Department of Agriculture would develop best practices for breeders, and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation would license them.

There would also be a statewide hotline for people to report abuse by breeders, and a formal registry of breeders that cut out puppy mills with abusive practices.

DeSantis also wants more protections put in place for kids who grow up in households where animals are abused.

"We'll have additional legislation that provides for increased penalties for individuals who abuse or torture animals in front of a minor, which can very much scar the minor and potentially cause harm going forward for them," DeSantis said.

To encourage more people to adopt, and cut down on euthanizations of dogs, DeSantis wants veterinarians to be required to give a full and thorough bill of health on each adoptable dog and for shelters to do more to help dogs looking for adoptive pet parents.

"We also want to require pet stores to offer space to local shelters for adoption before they use space to sell dogs from the puppy mills. Now, most of the stores, brands, I think, do that now, but not all of them. Why would we not want to be focusing on helping find these dogs homes," DeSantis said.

Watch the governor's press conference on puppy protections:

The next legislative session starts in January. A bill that would have cut down on puppy mills and backyard breeders failed last session, but over 70 local governments already ban the retail sale of dogs.

"So I think a lot of people have been talking about a lot of the things that I just mentioned for a number of years. It always seems like the public supports it, and then some way gets killed here, gets killed there, whatever we want to make sure that we are able to get this done. I think it'll be good for Florida. I think it'll be good for everybody, but it'll particularly be good for man's best friend," DeSantis said.

Last session, DeSantis signed into law Trooper's Law and Dexter's Law which also have as their goal protecting more animals in the state.

Trooper's Law, named after a dog that was tied to a post and left outside during Hurricane Milton, makes it a third-degree felony to restrain and abandon a dog or other pet outdoors during a natural disaster.

It also put in place penalties for anyone who doesn't provide food, water, and exercise to confined animals.

Dexter's Law, named after a dog that was found brutally killed by its owner, sets up a public database of animal abusers and strengthens offenses for aggravated animal cruelty.

The governor urged families to adopt over the holidays to save more animals from long stays in shelters or worse.

In Orange County, Orange County Animal Services is pushing to revise its 20-year-old pet policies which it says will cut down on the number of animals that have to be euthanized.

Those changes include: spaying or neutering pets the first time they are impounded, and using Trap-Neuter-Return Programs when it comes to taking in cats.

