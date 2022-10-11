© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Health

Florida surgeon general advises against the COVID-19 vaccine for young men

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Caroline Catherman | Orlando Sentinel
Published October 11, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT
Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida's surgeon general, appears with Gov. Ron DeSantis in November 2021.
Chris O'Meara
/
AP
Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida's surgeon general, appears with Gov. Ron DeSantis in November 2021.

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday responded to the results of Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo’s analysis of COVID-19 data that he says point to a risk for some men who get the shot.

Ladapo recommended against COVID-19 mRNA vaccines for men ages 18-39, a decision that contradicts the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine guidance and has invited confusion and criticism from the medical community.

The recommendation is based on a non-peer-reviewed analysis published Friday by the Florida Department of Health that found Floridians had an increased risk of cardiac-related death, but not overall death, in the 28 days after getting a COVID-19 shot. The risk was highest for men 18-39.

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Caroline Catherman | Orlando Sentinel
