Florida surgeon general advises against the COVID-19 vaccine for young men

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday responded to the results of Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo’s analysis of COVID-19 data that he says point to a risk for some men who get the shot.

Ladapo recommended against COVID-19 mRNA vaccines for men ages 18-39, a decision that contradicts the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine guidance and has invited confusion and criticism from the medical community.

The recommendation is based on a non-peer-reviewed analysis published Friday by the Florida Department of Health that found Floridians had an increased risk of cardiac-related death, but not overall death, in the 28 days after getting a COVID-19 shot. The risk was highest for men 18-39.

