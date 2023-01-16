The typical peak for Florida's flu season comes in February, which means there's still time to get one

Florida is about three months into its official flu season, but there are still about four months left. And Pharmacist and co-founder of Healthy Men, Inc, Salvatore Giorgianni says the season’s peak hasn’t come yet.

“What we’re seeing is a fairly typical pattern. A rise, a decline and another bump early in the year. The peak of flu season really is traditionally, and I think it’s going to be that way this year too, in early February," Giorgianni says.

Giorgianni says anyone who wants to get vaccinated shouldn’t wait. It takes a couple of weeks for a flu vaccine to become fully effective. He also cautions that being vaccinated against COVID-19 doesn’t mean you’re protected against the flu. Giorgianni says that’s a question he hears frequently.

“COVID vaccination does not protect you against flu. Flu vaccination does not protect you against COVID anymore than it would give you protection against measles, mumps and rubella," Giorgianni says. "They’re very, very different types of vaccinations for very, very different types of viruses.”

The latest data from the Florida Department of Health shows flu cases in Liberty and Jefferson Counties are already on the rise.

