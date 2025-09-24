Florida pharmacists receive approval to provide COVID-19 vaccines

Florida pharmacists were given the go-ahead to give the latest COVID-19 vaccine following a ruling Tuesday by the Florida Board of Pharmacy.

In response to the decision, Publix and Walgreens announced they would be offering the shot without a prescription to eligible recipients. CVS had already been providing the vaccine, but only with a prescription. Check with other pharmacies to availability.

Adults 65 and older and adults under 65 with certain high-risk medical conditions are eligible for the vaccine, per federal guidelines.

The pharmacy board, which is under the state Department of Health, confirmed that under state law, pharmacists may administer any vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and COVID-19 vaccines fall under that rule.

Pharmacists must operate under a written protocol with a supervising physician that outlines what vaccines they are authorized to provide, the board said.

The board's clarification comes amid continuing confusion after recent guidance provided by an FDA vaccine advisory panel, long-time pushback of the COVID shot by the state and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' announcement of a plan to end all vaccine mandates.

Some customers have complained about having difficulty getting the shot. On Tuesday, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo wrote on X that the health department was not preventing access.

"We've heard from some older Floridians who believe the Florida Dept of Health is preventing them from accessing COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies or requiring that they obtain a prescription. This is a hoax," Ladapo wrote. "Although these vaccines are unsafe and not fit for human use, the decision to administer them at a pharmacy rests in the hands of the pharmacist or pharmacy. FDOH is not involved in this decision."

The health department continues to recommend against the use of an FDA-approved mRNA COVID vaccine. Ladapo, who runs the state health department, has cited insufficient human testing, lack of efficacy and concerns about adverse health effects.

He recently told a Houston podcast that his goal is to eliminate availability of mRNA vaccines in Florida.

Adding to the misunderstanding, Ladapo joined DeSantis recently to announce plans to soon eliminate mandates for all vaccines, calling the decision to get them a personal choice that should be determined by individual families.

Last week, the FDA panel chose not to issue a recommendation on COVID-19 vaccines, leaving the decision to individual choice. The panel included members appointed by vaccine skeptic Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The panel's decisions are sent to the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which typically adopts those recommendations that are widely followed by doctors and insurers.

Patients should check with their insurer to determine whether the updated vaccine is covered by their plan.

