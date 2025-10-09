'A complex problem': Miami roundtable takes on scarcity of mental health care for young people

Dissecting topics like social media literacy, artificial intelligence companions and psychological service deserts, a group of experts came together in Coconut Grove on Wednesday to identify solutions in tackling the most pressing issue affecting young people across the country: mental health.

“This conversation brought together leaders who understand that the youth mental health challenge is not something we can fix overnight or with a single solution,” said Carlos Curbelo, a former congressman from Miami and a board member of the national Coalition to Empower our Future, which organized the panel.

Diego Perdomo / WLRN Coalition to Empower our Future board member and former congressman Carlos Curbelo speaks at the Youth Mental Health Roundtable in Coconut Grove Oct. 8, 2025.

“It is a complex problem that deserves a comprehensive conversation,” he said. “By listening to those working with young people every day, and to young people themselves, we can begin to craft smarter, more comprehensive solutions that reflect the realities our young people face every day.”

Experts talked about the need for young people to understand the positive and negative impact of social media use and AI.

“[The digital landscape is] not all bad, it's just complicated,” said Tamara Sobel, the digital wellness project lead for Media Literacy Now. “We need to teach the skills to differentiate what's helpful and what's harmful … We always say that ‘a healthy real life and healthy digital life go hand in hand.’”

Mental health service deserts was another topic that was especially problematic in rural areas, where mental health professionals — therapists, psychologists and counselors — are scarce.

Diego Perdomo / WLRN Tamara Sobel, digital wellness project lead for Media Literacy Now, listens to another panelist at the Youth Mental Health Roundtable in Coconut Grove Oct. 8, 2025.

Also discussed was the growing popularity of AI companions — or virtual relationships, typically with chatbot or avatar, that provide a user with emotional support and friendship. Nearly three in every four teens have spoken to AI companions according to research from Common Sense Media .

Said Glen Weiner, CEF executive director: “Today’s roundtable underscored the importance of bringing together a range of perspectives to better understand the many complex factors shaping young people’s wellbeing.”

Wednesday’s roundtable was the first in a series of discussions CEF plans to host around the country. The goal: engage and listen to a range of voices and perspectives to better understand the many dimensions of the youth mental health challenge and to identify tools and resources parents need to support their children.

As a father to two teenage daughters and a former lawmaker on the U.S. House Education Committee, Curbelo said he understands youth mental health issues.

“I think young people today face a far more complex landscape than my generation did,” Curbelo told WLRN.

“The growing violence in society, especially among younger people, is just such a broad, wide problem that the only way to get to the bottom of it is by having these comprehensive conversations,” he said.

He noted fixing the problem won’t be easy.

“This isn't a traffic problem [or] a transportation problem. It's extremely complex,” he said. “So that's why we brought together all these professionals and community leaders because they're on the front lines. They are experiencing this crisis every day. They are trying to help young people find hope.”