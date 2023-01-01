Hialeah Speedway: No Guts, No Glory

About The Documentary

It’s a Saturday night in 1954 and the roar of the racecars at Hialeah Speedway can be heard all over town for the first time. Families would gather, men would cheer, and teenagers would peek through the fences to steal a glimpse of the action and larger-than-life racing personalities. Then, in 2005, the track was silenced forever. Hialeah Speedway: No Gut, No Glory is a half-hour story of Hialeah Speedway’s 51-year run as a community centerpiece and launch pad for some of the greatest names in racecar history.

