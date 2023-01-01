Hometown Heroes: Winston Scott

The inspiring story of one man’s journey of a lifetime. Miami native and former NASA Astronaut Captain Winston Scott traveled on three missions into space, but his road from adolescence to aeronautics was anything but simple. From a young child Winston was fascinated with flight and science, but growing up in segregated Coconut Grove, he had little to no access to science, technology, and engineering courses that would foster these interests. Winston then discovers he has a talent for music and begins to pursue it. This path turns out to be the key that opens the door to the future of his dreams, proving that through ingenuity and perseverance, anything is possible.