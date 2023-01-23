© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Immigration

396 Haitian migrants detained on 50-foot boat near Bahamas

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Associated Press
Published January 23, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST
Migrant Landing Bahamas.jpeg
DAVID GOODHUE/DGOODHUE@MIAMIHERALD.COM
/
The Miami Herald
A U.S. Coast Guard C-144 Ocean Sentry circles above Cay Sal Bank in the Bahamas Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

The U.S. Coast Guard has detained a boat carrying 396 Haitian migrants near the Bahamas in one of the biggest human smuggling incidents in the region, Bahamian officials said.

The migrants were detained close to the far-flung Cay Sal island located between Florida and Cuba, immigration officials in the Bahamas said in a statement Sunday.

They said the migrants will be processed on the Bahamian island of Inagua and later repatriated.

Nicole Groll, a U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman, told The Associated Press on Monday that the interdiction happened Saturday afternoon and involved a 50-foot boat.

“It was grossly overloaded and very much unsafe,” she said.

No further details were immediately available.

Thousands of Haitians are fleeing a spike in gang violence and deepening political instability in a country that currently has no democratically elected institutions.

Many travel to the Bahamas and other nearby islands in hopes of eventually reaching Florida. The voyages are often deadly, with migrants crowding into makeshift vessels that have capsized in recent months.

The exodus comes as the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden recently announced that it would start turning back Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans at the Texas border who arrive illegally. The administration is now offering humanitarian parole for 30,000 people a month from those countries if they secure a financial sponsor, apply online and pay their airfare.

Tags
Immigration NewsimmigrationBahamasHaitimigrants
Associated Press
Related Content
Haiti Visa Program
  1. The catch to a new U.S. immigration program seeking to help Haitians
  2. Detention By Design: Today's migrant crisis is a continuation of a narrative from 50 years ago
  3. Stream: WLRN's Detention by Design Live
  4. Miami-Dade schools welcome migrant students - but enrollment surge strains staffing and mental health services
  5. Sen. Rick Scott visits Keys to review local, federal efforts to stem migrant crisis